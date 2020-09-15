41st annual YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon happening this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 41st annual YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon will take place on Saturday.

400 athletes are expected to participate in the event. Event organizers say spectators are discouraged.

All athletes, volunteers and race staff will be required to wear masks unless they are actively racing. Temperatures will be checked on race morning, and social distancing will be maintained throughout.

This year’s event will be done with a rolling start, allowing athletes to individually start the race and avoid a mass starting line.

“We’ve seen other events like this held safely and carefully and we are confident that we too can provide a safe event for athletes to be a part of, as long as everyone does their part,” Tom Clifford, Race Director said. “There will be no gatherings of any kind, and while that’s unfortunate, that’s just the nature of things this year. We strongly encourage athletes to read through all of our checklists and guidelines before the event so they can plan accordingly for the changes that are being made, because things are going to look different.”

The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon will also include a Youth Triathlon event that will start when the final participant in the sprint event exits the water. The Youth Triathlon will include a 100m out and back open water swim, 4 mile bike, and a 1.6 mile run around the Wrightsville Beach Loop. Registration is still open for those interested in participating.

Important Dates and Times

Friday 9/18: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Packet Pick-Up at Wrightsville Beach Park

Saturday 9/19: 5:00am-6:45am, Race Check-In (no packet pick up or registration on race day this year)

Saturday 9/19: 6:40am-7:30am, Race Start

Race Day Traffic Notice

Bikers will be riding up Airlie Rd to Oleander, Greenville Loop, Pine Grove, back to Oleander to the beach from 7:30am to 10:30am. Oleander will be down to 1 lane of traffic and the intersections of Oleander and Greenville Loop Rd will be slow traffic.