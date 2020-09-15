COVID-19 ‘miracle cure’ vaccines are a hoax, warns BBB

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) — A warning from the Better Business Bureau about websites popping up allowing you to pre-order the COVID-19 vaccine. If you spot one of these websites, don’t act so fast as you will more than likely lose your money.

Scammers are taking advantage of COVID fears and claiming you can pre-order the COVID vaccine when it does come out, and of course, this comes with a price tag.

Catherine Honeycutt with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina says, “We saw a website offering consumers if they would just pay $100 in bitcoin they would go on the waitlist for once the vaccine is out there.”

Authorities in Kentucky already shutdown a website trying to take pre-orders for the COVID vaccine that isn’t even approved by the FDA, and is going after the creator of the website for fraud. Despite one website stopped from taking consumers’ money, you need to watch out as scammers will create new sites.

“Be aware that a vaccine that has not yet been developed yet or approved is not going to have a pre-order to it and vaccines, in general, are not going to have that preorder option,” Honeycutt adds.

Here are some tips from the BBB to identify false or misleading claims.