PHOTOS: Crews demolishing old Carolina Beach store

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An old beach store on Pleasure Island is being torn down.

The building at the corner of Cape Fear and S. Lake Park boulevards was heavily damaged from the past two hurricane seasons.

While crews reportedly started gutting the building back in mid-July, noticeable progress has been made over the past week.

Jeremy Hardson with the town’s planning & development department says the owners plan to make this lot into a mixed-use building with commercial businesses on the ground floor and residential space above it.