Good Shepherd Center getting millions of dollars to assist families facing eviction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is getting a total of $3.7 million in funding to help people in the Cape Fear struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Abrams, executive director at the center, says they’re getting a little under a $1 million in federal funding through the City of Wilmington for their Eviction Prevention Program. That money will help keep renters affected by COVID-19 in their homes.

$330,000 is coming from HUD and the CARES Act to help rehouse people who have becomes homeless during the pandemic.

Lastly, Abrams says just under $2.5 million is coming from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to prevent eviction in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

“That’s unheard of types of money in this community, especially for homelessness prevention, or eviction prevention or just for those who have fallen into homelessness,” Abrams said. “It’s going to make a huge impact. We’ve already been preparing. The state has told us that we’re actually really way ahead of everybody else.”

Abrams says they’ve already gotten some of the funding from the city and have been able to help several families.

He says the city is expected to approve the last $500,000 of that funding Tuesday night.