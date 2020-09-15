League of Women Voters of Lower Cape Fear offering candidate forums

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear is conducting a series of online candidate forums in September. The forums will be held via Zoom and are co-hosted by the LWVLCF, YWCA Lower Cape Fear, and the NC Coastal Federation. They are free and non-partisan, but registration is required for each forum.

Here is the schedule (all forums begin at 7pm):

Tuesday, September 15: New Hanover County School Board

Wednesday, September 16: New Hanover Commissioners

Thursday, September 17: Legislative Forum featuring candidates for House Districts 18,19 and 20, and Senate District 9

For more information and to register click here.