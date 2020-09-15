Lowe’s offers small businesses the ‘Shark Tank’ treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s is offering small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, the “Shark Tank” treatment.

The home improvement chain is teaming up with Daymond John, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” to give potential suppliers the chance to pitch their products to a Fortune 500 company.

That will allow a small number of entrepreneurs to pitch their products directly to Lowe’s, sidestepping a traditionally arduous process of getting their goods sold in 2,200 stores run by the company, and on lowes.com.

From Tuesday through Sept. 25 small business owners can apply.

Lowe’s is putting an emphasis on businesses run by the disabled, people of color and people in the LGBT community.