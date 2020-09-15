NC Senate candidates trade accusations on virus, vaccine

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham have traded accusations over the government’s COVID-19 response and an upcoming vaccine in their first televised debate.

Tillis was largely the aggressor in Monday night’s debate, criticizing Cunningham for failing to accept the Senate’s latest COVID-19 relief bill and for questioning the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine should it arrive soon.

Cunningham says he’s worried about the influence of politics and money in Washington when it comes to public health.

The outcome of their campaign in the closely divided state could determine which party controls the Senate in 2021.