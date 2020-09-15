NHRMC to offer drive-through flu shots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NHRMC Physician Group is now offering patients the option to schedule drive-through flu shots. Those who receive shots at the “FluThru” can get their flu shot without having to leave their car.

“Our organization is excited to offer this convenient vaccination option while also maintaining social distancing recommendations,” Stefani Connel, MD, with NHRMC Physician Group – New Hanover Medical Group, said. “Flu shots provide patients defense against influenza viruses and it is our goal to ensure everyone is protected as we enter this flu season.”

The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older unless they have special circumstances. Seasonal flu shots protect against the four influenza viruses research suggests may be most common during the upcoming season.

Beginning September 15, any Physician Group patient can schedule their FluThru appointment via MyChart by requesting to schedule an appointment and then selecting “flu shot,” or by calling the practices directly to schedule a FluThru appointment. FluThru appointments will be available through October 29.

FluThru Appointments can be scheduled at the following locations: