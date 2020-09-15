NHRMC to offer drive-through flu shots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NHRMC Physician Group is now offering patients the option to schedule drive-through flu shots. Those who receive shots at the “FluThru” can get their flu shot without having to leave their car.
“Our organization is excited to offer this convenient vaccination option while also maintaining social distancing recommendations,” Stefani Connel, MD, with NHRMC Physician Group – New Hanover Medical Group, said. “Flu shots provide patients defense against influenza viruses and it is our goal to ensure everyone is protected as we enter this flu season.”
The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older unless they have special circumstances. Seasonal flu shots protect against the four influenza viruses research suggests may be most common during the upcoming season.
Beginning September 15, any Physician Group patient can schedule their FluThru appointment via MyChart by requesting to schedule an appointment and then selecting “flu shot,” or by calling the practices directly to schedule a FluThru appointment. FluThru appointments will be available through October 29.
- New Hanover Medical Group Myrtle Grove Office, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- New Hanover Medical Group Brunswick Forest Office, 1333 S. Dickinson Drive, Leland
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Coastal Family Medicine, 2523 Delaney Ave., Wilmington
- Fridays, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Established patients age 18+ only
- NHRMC Physician Specialists – Internal Medicine Specialists, 1725 New Hanover Medical Park Drive, Wilmington
- This service will start Monday, Sept. 21 and continue Mondays from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m.
- Established patients only
Some times may also be available at the New Hanover Medical Group Central Office, 1960 S. 16th St., Wilmington.
For more information please visit here.