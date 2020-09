BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a major change to a street in Southport. Short Street is now one way in the opposite direction.

According to Southport Police, Short St., which runs between West West and Brunswick streets, will reverse traffic.

It is a one-way street, which now travel from West West Street to Brunswick Street.

The change comes after community complaints and a review by the board and police department.