President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — President Donald Trump is planning to return to North Carolina this weekend for his third visit in the past two weeks.

He is expected to speak to supporters at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Saturday afternoon.

The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salem and visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans. According to our news partners WTVD, this trip will be Trump’s 14th visit to the state during his term in office and his third this month.

Polls show the presidential race in North Carolina in a dead heat. Rasmussen has President Trump leading Democratic challenger Joe Biden by a poin

They are tied in another poll released last week.

“Change Research” and the “Morning Consult” both show a slight lead for Biden, but all results are within the margin for error.