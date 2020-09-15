Teacher and parent create portable desks for hybrid learning

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — The collaboration between a Minnesota teacher and a parent helped an entire school go back to learning in person this fall.

When Prairie Creek Community School teacher Michelle Martin took a look at her classroom, she was concerned about fitting 20 kids inside for their hybrid model.

“We spent the entire summer just doing all the plans for the three different scenarios and making sure that we were ready to step and go,” Martin said. “How do we get 6-feet apart? And we don’t have big classrooms. I had room for five kids in my classroom with the current furniture because I had tables.”

Martin envisioned a smaller, more portable option for her students at the Northfield school.

“We needed a place for kids to be anchored and for kids to be learning in,” Martin said.

She reached out to a parent at the school, Matt Eastvold, owner of Eastvold Furniture. Martin asked for a design that could be both a portable desk and a stool for outdoor learning.

