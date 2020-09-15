Title IX Committee talks plans for LGBTQ education in New Hanover schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was a New Hanover County Schools’ Title IX meeting Tuesday afternoon with an update on new politics and plans for LGBTQ education in schools.

Title IX Committee Director Jarelle Lewis gave updates on polices including guidance for the officer for civil rights, stating it is a Title IX violation to allow transgender female athletes to compete in female sports.

- Advertisement -

He also said that a Fourth Circuit Court ruling states that transgender students must be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

The board also discussed plans to implement more LGBTQ education into its family life education programs.

Families will have the option to review the new material and opt their students out if they choose.