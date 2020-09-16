Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

(AP) — The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course today and said it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend.

- Advertisement -

Each team will have an eight-game schedule.

The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously yesterday to restart sports.

The vote last month was 11-3 to postpone, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voting against.