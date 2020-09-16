Boil water advisory scheduled in Sunset Park

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A precautionary boil water advisory is scheduled to begin at 9 A.M. for parts of the Sunset Park neighborhood.

CFPUA says that the advisory will impact approximately 200 customers and will remain in place while crews perform repairs to the water distribution system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. CFPUA says, “Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”

CFPUA says that their lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink before a boil water advisory is lifted.

The following addresses will be impacted: the 0 to 300 blocks of Northern Boulevard; the 200 and 300 blocks of Sunset Avenue; the 1900 blocks of Monroe, Jefferson, and Adams streets; 218 Tennessee Avenue; and 1956 Washington Avenue.