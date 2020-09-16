Brunswick County offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting next week, Brunswick County Health Services will open its own drive-thru flu clinic.

It’s happening at the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia.

The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting September 23.

Regular flu shots are $45 and the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those 65 years and older, is $85.

Due to COVID-19, you must wear a face covering and anyone who has a fever or a symptom of COVID-19 should not come to the drive-thru clinic.