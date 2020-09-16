Chick-fil-A testing new chicken sandwich in the Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich this fall in parts of North and South Carolina.

It’s called the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The company describes it as “savory, sweet and a little spicy.”

The creation combines the classic chicken sandwich with honey, pimento cheese, and mild-pickled jalapenos.

The company says the sandwich has been in development for more than a year.

It’s available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville area.