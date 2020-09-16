City of Wilmington to pay $60K in riverwalk repairs after deadly car crash

A section of the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington is closed off after a car crashed through the fencing. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington City Council has approved money to pay for repairs to the riverwalk guardrail that was damaged after a car crashed into the Cape Fear River last month, killing two men.

The accident occurred near Water and Market streets on August 28.

The city is working with a contractor and materials have been ordered.

Tuesday night, council appropriated about $60,000 for the repairs. The city originally projected costs would top $74,000.

Meanwhile, the city’s accounting division is seeking reimbursement from insurance.

A city spokesman tells us repairs should underway later this month.