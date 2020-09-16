Dan Forest pushes for schools to reopen without mask mandate

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest has called for all North Carolina K-12 public schools to reopen without requiring students or teachers to wear masks.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, he said he would not mandate masks if he were governor and wants the state to move quickly to Plan A so everyone can have 100% in-person learning.

- Advertisement -

The current directive from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to partially reopen under Plan B, but also gives local school boards the option to stay fully remote under Plan C.

Federal health officials have encouraged mask wearing as an effective method of containing the spread of COVID-19.