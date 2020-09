NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Skylar Maurice Worrell was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen in the 5300 block of Woodhaven Drive.

The Laney High School student is 6’2″, weighs about 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, and a baseball cap.

If you have seen him, call the sheriff’s office.