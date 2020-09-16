NHSO looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old Laney High School student.
Skylar Maurice Worrell was reported missing on Wednesday after he was last seen in the 5300 block of Woodhaven Drive.
Worrell is 6′2″, weighs around 135 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen sporting a haircut that’s short on top and longer in the back, and brown eyes. He also has a short beard.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, a baseball cap, and a large backpack.
If you have any information on Worrell’s whereabouts, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.