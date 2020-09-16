Police: Case of NC man’s disappearance now being investigated as a homicide

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The disappearance of a Raleigh man from the Cameron Village area is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Raleigh Police Department.

No charges have been filed in the case, but officers said they suspect foul play is involved in Andy Banks’ disappearance.

- Advertisement -

Banks has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, when he told friends he was going to the Cameron Village area to meet a man who was interested in buying his SUV.

The stolen SUV was found Monday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. On Tuesday, Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, has been arrested and accused of stealing Banks’ SUV.

Merritt was extradited to Raleigh on Wednesday morning. Newly released warrants said Merritt used a gun to threaten Banks and steal his 2011 Range Rover.

Banks has still not been located.

By Wednesday morning, Merritt had been moved to Wake County Detention Center. He is being held on a $265,000 secured bond, and he is expected to appear in front of a judge sometime Wednesday.