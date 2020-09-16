Wilmington to move forward with drainage system renovation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city is moving forward with a drainage improvement project, using eminent domain to buy land.

The project has been in the works since 2014, and when complete will reduce flooding on College Road and New Centre Drive.

David Mayes, Wilmington’s Public Service Director, says the drainage creeks are quickly eroding, and system currently in place is unable to sustain the strain storms and hurricans can add to the the area.

“There was a tropical storm that came through Wilmington, and the closest that I could get to the intersection of New Centre and Racine Drive was right beside the Best Buy building,” Mayes recalls. “And that meant that there was probably about three and a half to four feet of water in the intersection.”

Mayes says some homeowners have voiced concerns about possible damage to their yards. He says the system will include planting several trees and plenty of greenery to keep soil in place.