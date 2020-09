WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market has announced plans to extend its season through mid-December.

It’s the first time the market has ever been extended.

It was originally scheduled to close at the end of this month.

The Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation department’s advisory board voted to extend the market through December 14.

The market is open on Mondays.