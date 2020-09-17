Carousel Center cancels Beer & Wine Festival in October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another popular festival has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The Carousel Center says the Voracious & Rare Festival on October 23 at the Battleship North Carolina, and the Beer & Wine Festival on October 24 at Marina Grill will not take place this year. The beer and wine festival is also put on by Lighthouse Beer & Wine.

- Advertisement -

“We hope everyone is doing well in these very challenging times,” Jason Adams, owner/operator Lighthouse Beer & Wine said. “We have been dragging our feet as long as we can hoping for better news. We have tried every avenue, searched under every rock, and even tried to recreate the wheel but unfortunately due to current government restrictions and guidelines we cannot make it happen. This is very difficult to announce because of the 20-year history of this event and the $500,000 + this festival has raised for the benefit of the Carousel Center. We know how important these funds are for the Carousel Center.”

“We are so grateful for Lighthouse Beer and Wine, who puts on this fantastic event in the wonderful month of October,” Carousel Center’s Executive Director Amy Feath said. “We count on these funds to serve children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse and provides a child-friendly space for forensic medical exams, trauma therapy, family advocacy and professional and community trainings. Our children are our most precious and important resources. We are all deeply invested in making sure that our children have every opportunity to grow up in safe, healthy environments that will allow them to thrive and succeed.”