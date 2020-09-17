Charlotte, No. 12 UNC game canceled due to 49ers quarantine

(AP) — This weekend’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted the offensive line with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of Saturday’s matchup comes two days before the 49ers were due to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between the instate schools.

- Advertisement -

It marks the 14th scheduled game this season that has been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic.

UNC now has two straight open weekends on the schedule and doesn’t play again until Oct. 3.

UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham says the school will seek a replacement game for Sept. 26.