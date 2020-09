WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A suspect in a Wilmington fatal shooting is now charged in another shooting.

Wilmington police say Deshaun Clarida is now charged with shooting Markee Scott last November on Clay Street.

Police say DNA and other physical evidence link Clarida to the case. Police also say he matches a witness’s description of the suspect.

Clarida had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph David Williams, which happened in 2013.