Group of local firefighters deployed to western NC ahead of flooding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of local firefighters headed west on Thursday to assist crews ahead of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Sally.
A dozen members of the North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue (NC USAR) Task Force 11 were deployed to western North Carolina by North Carolina Emergency Management.
Task Force 11 is comprised of members of the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue.
The team will be staging in Hickory, according to WFD.
“These members have received extensive specialist training in the areas of urban search, confined space, high angle, trench, swift-water, and flood rescue,” WFD spokeswoman wrote in a release. “The Task Force is equipped with state-of-the-art rescue equipment, including night vision technology, high-water rescue vehicles, low-draft rescue boats, and advanced satellite communications equipment.”
Task Force 11 is one of seven teams located throughout the state and is managed and funded by NC EM.