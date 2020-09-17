Group of local firefighters deployed to western NC ahead of flooding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of local firefighters headed west on Thursday to assist crews ahead of flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Sally.

A dozen members of the North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue (NC USAR) Task Force 11 were deployed to western North Carolina by North Carolina Emergency Management.

- Advertisement -

Task Force 11 is comprised of members of the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue.

The team will be staging in Hickory, according to WFD.

1 of 3

“These members have received extensive specialist training in the areas of urban search, confined space, high angle, trench, swift-water, and flood rescue,” WFD spokeswoman wrote in a release. “The Task Force is equipped with state-of-the-art rescue equipment, including night vision technology, high-water rescue vehicles, low-draft rescue boats, and advanced satellite communications equipment.”

Task Force 11 is one of seven teams located throughout the state and is managed and funded by NC EM.