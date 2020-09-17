Heide Trask soccer standout signs letter of intent

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on high school athletes around the country. Today, however, there was reason to celebrate for one local athlete in the Cape Fear.

Heide Trask High School senior Anisa Lewis signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Lewis also plans on playing basketball for the Bulldogs. She says this is something she has been working towards for years and now she can check this one off her dream list.

“It means everything to me because not a lot of people get out and get to make it to the next level,”says Lewis. “Either that or they don’t know what they want to do with their life and like I have the opportunity to go ahead and make something of myself.”

Last season Lewis was the Titans leading scorer in both soccer and girls basketball. She will be receiving a full-ride soccer and academic scholarship to attend Concordia University.