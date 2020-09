WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged after he drove his truck into a garage at a Wilmington home Wednesday evening, according to police.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department says the truck crashed into a home near the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Hinton Avenue.

Carl Bryan Marshburn, 52, was charged with open container, driving while impaired, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

There were no injuries.