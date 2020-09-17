NC Insurance Commissioner speaks on disaster preparedness and recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2020 hurricane season has definitely had an impact on the Cape Fear and there is still more to go. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey was in Wilmington today to speak on disaster preparedness.

“Knowing what to do before, during, and after a storm is critical,”says Causey.

- Advertisement -

Commissioner Causey was in the Wilmington area to meet with building inspectors, insurance agents, and fire chiefs in New Hanover County. The visit was part of his Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Plan. He discussed how communities can recover after storms and fire damage to homes and buildings.

“We had a hurricane, tornadoes, and a earthquake all within the span of one week,”says Causey. “You can’t make that up. People need to be aware and prepared and make sure that they know what to do before, during, and after a storm.”

The commissioner says most people people aren’t prepared for natural disaster, especially when it comes to the property inside of their homes. Most insurance companies will ask for prior documentation for every item that is being claimed, which he says is easy to do.

“We encourage people to take a camera, video, cellphone, and go around their house and take pictures or videos of everything you own,” Causey says. They need to have that in a safe place or inventory in a file cabinet somewhere in a fire proof cabinet that is. So, that in the event of a claim you are able to document your possessions.”

During his trip to Wilmington, Commissioner Causey also presented Wells Insurance with the Order of the Guardian Award for outstanding service to the community for 100 years.