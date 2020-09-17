Southport-Fort Fisher ferry service resumes following electrical issue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route has resumed.
The NC Ferry system says an electrical issue on the ramp in Southport forced the ferry route to briefly halt on Thursday.
