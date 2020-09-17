Wilmington’s Kenan Fountain, Lady Liberty tagged with graffiti

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two longtime monuments in Wilmington’s historic district have been vandalized and police are trying to find out who did it.

The miniature Statue of Liberty outside Thalian Hall was tagged with graffiti. Workers doing repairs to the roof discovered it on the stone base of the statue on Wednesday.

Someone also vandalized the Kenan Fountain at 5th and Market streets.

By Thursday afternoon, the city says crews have cleaned and removed the paint graffiti.

Both incidents are under investigation.

If you know anything, contact Wilmington Police.