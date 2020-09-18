BSL Fire Rescue to donate ladder truck to volunteer station in need

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue is giving a big donation to fellow first responders in North Carolina.
The BSL Fire Rescue is donating their surplus ladder truck to the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department in Hyde County.
The volunteer first department wrote a letter to BSL Fire about the request, citing budget restrictions have kept them for having one.
“There is no ladder truck within one and one-half hour drive of the mainland,” the letter reads.
The volunteer fire department plans to pick up the ladder truck on Saturday.