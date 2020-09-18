Columbus County commissioner charged with two felonies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County commissioner is facing felony charges involving larceny and possession of stolen property.
Giles “Buddy” Edwin Byrd, 71, was arrested Friday morning at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says he turned himself in.
He was given a $25,000 unsecured bond. His next court date is Monday.
“At this time, we will not release further information pertaining to the investigation,” CCSO wrote in a release.
Back in 2011, Byrd faced a stalking charge.