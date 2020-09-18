Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.
Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized.
The NCAA has announced that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.
This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.