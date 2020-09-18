2020 NHRMC Founders’ Non-Gala has a lot to offer!

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation is holding a virtual silent auction to help raise funds for the hospital.
The 2020 Founders’ Non-gala Virtual Silent Auction Series promises one-of-a-kind chances to get something fantastic and help out.
It runs through Thursday, September 25 and includes auction items like a year of custom cakes and a dinner cruise on a 60 foot yacht.
The NHRMC Foundation says it is intended to offer several opportunities for community members “to support the Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital patient experience.”
Auctions will be taking place on Facebook. Items up for auction include a private dinner cruise for six on a 60-foot yacht and the opportunity to win a custom cake every month.
The NHRMC Foundation decided not to host in-person events for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, 1,115 pediatric patients cared for at the Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital needed MRI imaging. Of those patients, 391 required sedation to successfully complete their scans. The NHRMC Foundation says it is committed to raising $200,000 to fund a Caring MRI Suite.
To make your bid and help NHRMC click here.