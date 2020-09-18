NWS confirms tornado touched down in Wilmington Thursday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado touched down in Wilmington during Thursday night’s storms.
It happened around 9:30 p.m.
A preliminary storm report shows an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 70 mph skipped across the Clear Run and Campus Edge apartments, touching down twice and damaging roofs.
NWS says the tornado was on the ground for .15 miles.
No tornado warning was issued for this storm.
Heavy rain for the storms caused flooding in Brunswick County, making some roads impassible.