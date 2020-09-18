Permit for water treatment system issued for Chemours site

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY/AP) — North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for a water treatment system at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site to remove so-called forever chemicals from a contaminated stream.
The department said in a press release on Friday that the stream flows into the Cape Fear River.
The system is required to remove at least 99% of PFAS from the stream and be operational by September 30. PFAS are used to make many consumer and industrial products.
“The treatment system will immediately reduce the amount of PFAS contamination reaching downstream communities,” Assistant Secretary for the Environment Sheila Holman said. “When combined with the measures required in the proposed Addendum to the Consent Order, communities along the Cape Fear River will continue to see additional PFAS reductions at their water intakes as each step is implemented in the months ahead.”
They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they are slow to break down. Researchers say they’re a threat to human health.