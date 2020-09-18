Southport Marina continuing the cleanup from Isaias

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina more than a month and a half ago, leaving damage across much of the area.
It has taken weeks and tons of help, but Southport Marina is one spot that’s finally getting back to a sense of normalcy.
After the hurricane, boats were left scattered. But the marina has now been cleared of the boats and debris.
While the wet slip portion of the marina is still not open for business, Southport Marina manager Hank Whitley is excited about the progress they’ve made.
“We’d love to be able to get back in business as soon as possible,” Whitley said. “Realistically speaking, it will be early next year before we’re able to offer our wet slip product again. But as soon as we can get back in business with that, we’re going to try to do so.”