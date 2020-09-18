Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

DULUTH, MN (AP) — Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both campaigning in Minnesota, though the state has voted for Democrats for president for a half century.

Republican Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016 and sees it as a state he might peel away from his Democratic rival in November.

That could help insulate him in case he loses any battlegrounds that backed him four years ago. But Biden has built a consistent lead in polls in Minnesota.

The former vice president made his case at a carpenter union’s training site Friday afternoon, and Trump was on his way to the state for a Friday night rally.

Their visits marked the day that early voting opened in Minnesota and several other states.