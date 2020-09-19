Fans return to Bundesliga games for first time since March

BERLIN (AP) — Supporters returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since coronavirus restrictions began in March but none of them saw their teams win opening games of the new season.
No away fans were allowed across the league as strict measures against the coronavirus remained in place. It meant Arminia Bielefeld faced 6,500 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters as it held on for a 1-1 draw Saturday on its return to the top tier in Germany after an 11-year absence.
Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday.
Eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich got the league underway with an 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday without fans.