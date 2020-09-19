Manhunt for man accused of sexual assault on underage girl

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WWAY) — A man is being accused of committing a forcible sexual assault on an underage girl on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Vicente Sanchez, a 43-44 year old Hispanic resident of Rocky Point. Sanchez is wanted for the forcible sexual assault of a 14-year old female that occurred Friday.
The PCSO says that Sanchez fled the area in a green 1994-1996 Toyota Tacoma with unknown registration plates. He sometimes uses the name Gabriel and owns a landscaping business called Leo’s Landscaping. His whereabouts are unknown, but it is believed he has family or friends in the Pender County area.
The PCSO says to call “your local law enforcement agency or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office” if Sanchez is seen.