Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded by gunfire at a backyard party early Saturday.
Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons says a man and woman in their late teens or early 20s died. The others wounded have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The shooting comes as the city in Western New York has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. Prude’s March death has led to protests this month and upheaval in the city’s police department.
The acting police chief says no suspect is in custody.