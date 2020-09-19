Some NC parents to be allowed at college football games

RALEIGH (WWAY) – Some parents will be allowed to attend collegiate sporting events to watch their children play.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to NC State football players’ parents describing the decision.
In the letter, NCDHHS said it is seeing “positive signs” when it comes to COVID-19 metrics. Still, NCDHHS wants to be cautious and continue stressing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
With those things in mind, the department said it would support colleges and universities developing plans and protocols to allow families to attend the games.