Thai protesters rally to push demands for democratic reforms

BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have defied police warnings and occupied a historic field in Thailand’s capital to support the demands of a student-led protest movement for new elections and reform of the monarchy.
Organizers predicted that as many as 50,000 people would take part in the two-day protest in an area of Bangkok historically associated with political protests. A march is planned for Sunday.
The early arrivals Saturday at Sanam Luang, a large field that has hosted major political demonstrations for decades, were a disparate batch, several with their own flags.
Red flags sprouted across the area, representing Thailand’s Red Shirt political movement, which battled the country’s military in Bangkok’s streets 10 years ago.