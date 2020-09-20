Emmys updates: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ sweeps all comedy categories

LOS ANGELES, CA (ABC News) — The Emmy Awards are underway, but like everything else in 2020, the ceremony makes this a year like no other.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting to an empty audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles while nominees watch from home.

The Emmys started off with a bang with an unprecedented sweep by “Schitt’s Creek.” The show, which ended its six-season run this year, made history by becoming the first comedy series to sweep all the comedy categories.

And the Emmys made history again when, toward the end of the show, 24-year-old Zendaya became the youngest person to win outstanding actress in a drama series. Zendaya won for her role in ‘Euphoria.’

Movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry, the recipient of this year’s Governors Award, accepted his Emmy with a story-turned-metaphor about a homemade quilt his grandmother once gave him.

Perry later saw a similar quilt in an antique store. The salesman told him the quilt was made by a former slave who added each patch of the quilt to represent a part of her life.

Perry said the story made him so “embarrassed” about his grandmother’s quilt that he brushed off the significance of the gift.

“Here I was a person who prides myself on celebrating our heritage, our culture, and I didn’t even recognize the value in my grandmother’s quilt,” Perry said. “I dismissed her work and her story because it didn’t look like what I thought it should.”

“We are all sewing our own quilts with our thoughts, our behavior, our experiences and our memories,” he said.

Perry noted how he now owns land that once was a Confederate Army base. Now, “on that very land, black people, white people, gay, straight, lesbian, transgender, ex-cons, Latin, Asian, all of us come together working,” he said, “to add patches to a quilt that is as diverse as it can be.”

Jennifer Aniston, up for lead actress in a drama for “The Morning Show,” had some old “Friends” over on her big night — her “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Cox and Aniston joked that the two live together and have been roommates since 1994.

Anthony Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in “Black-ish,” appeared in-person from the Staples Center. He told Jimmy Kimmel, “I’m still rooting for everybody Black because Black stories, Black performances and Black lives matter.”

Anderson led Kimmel in a chant of “Black lives matter,” telling the Emmys host to say it loud enough so Vice President “Mike Pence can hear it.”