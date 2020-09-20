Hoke County man arrested in Mississippi for sex crimes against a minor

HOUKE COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) – A Hoke County man has been arrested and is facing more than 300 charges for juvenile sexual assault.
Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 30, was arrested in Mississippi after fleeing the state and is now being held on a $20 million bond.
One alleged juvenile sexual assault took place on the 1000 Block of Fairfield Circle in Raeford. After 156 arrest warrants against Bradshaw were certified, Bradshaw fled the state.
Bradshaw was apprehended in Etta, MS, by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and extradited back to Raeford.
He is being held on a $20,000,000 secured bond, and his first court appearance will be Monday, Sept. 21.
According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, “The investigation is still on-going with additional charges pending.”