Lengthy process still ahead for Brunswick Town State Historic Site’s cleanup from Isaias

BRUNSWICK TOWN, NC (WWAY) — Some areas around the Cape Fear have mostly finished cleaning up debris from Hurrican Isaias, but others are still in the middle of what is turning out to be a long cleanup process.
The Brunswick Town State Historic Site was hit hard during the storm and had to deal with extensive damage. Over a month later, their cleanup process has been slowed due to a lack of federal funding.
Site supervisor Jim McKee says they don’t have the equipment to do all the work themselves, and need contracted help to get up the mounds of debris that lie around the site.
“Right now what we’ve cleaned up totals about 13,000 cubic yards of debris,” McKee said. “We estimate we’ve got about another 150,000 to 180,000, which includes 50 trees and another 50 to 60 heavy limbs or tops of trees that have to be taken care of.”
Although debris is still a problem, most of the site’s pathways remain open to the public.