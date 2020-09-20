Locals react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Flags across the country were lowered to half staff to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court Justice who touched the lives of many here in Wilmington.

Justice Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman to become a Supreme Court Justice. Though she suffered from pancreatic cancer, she made a point to never miss a day of oral arguments.

“As a cancer survivor myself, the respect I have for the will that she had to live, and the fight that she fought to stay,” notes Jane McNeill Balter, a Whiteville born actor and writer. “And she showed to work every day that she possibly could. I think that alone is inspirational.”

And though she was discriminated against as a woman and a Jewish person almost her whole life, she broke through barriers many believed were fixtures.

“It’s really inspiring to see somebody push through that kind of discrimination and push past people who want to hold her back. And that’s certainly an inspiration for me, to be able to look to someone and say, oh, she did it. I can do it, too,” says Maggie Pollard, a college student and president of UNC Chapel Hill’s Dialectic and Philanthropic Society.

Not only did she break gender barriers, Ginsburg changed history with many of her rulings, using the law to help those without a voice.

“She saw the law as, from my reading her decisions and so forth, as being about people,” says Gary Trawick, a retired North Carolina Superior Court Justice.

And to those of Jewish decent or faith, her death on a meant to celebrate renewal was no coincidence.

“And the fact that she died on Rosh Hashanah is nothing short of…I don’t know about a miracle, continued Balter, “but…it’s divine.”