Locals swarm back to school sales as NC enters Plan B

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Americans spend billions of dollars every year on back to school sales.
Labor Day is usually the unofficial end of the season, but this year many North Carolinians find themselves shopping much later as the state enters Plan B and Elementary schoolers prepare to go back full time.
Lola Frizzelle, a Wilmington 6th grader, says it’ll be a big change, but she has a lot to look forward to:
“I’m looking forward to meeting, like actually meeting new people, and probably like just meeting my teachers and learning their personalities and everything.”
Plan B begins October sixth for New Hanover County Schools. Students will attend a hybrid of in-person and online classes in rotation.
North Carolina Elementary Schools will be given the option to move to Plan B or fully return.
Until then, families will probably continue to swarm stores for this delayed back to school season.